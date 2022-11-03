Recent Crowd Crushes Have Proven Extremely Deadly. Here’s How Experts Say You Can Protect Yourself If Things Start Going South.

So what are some things that can be done ahead of the event when it comes to safety?

Do your research

Check out the facility ahead of time online or in person to examine where it’s located, the venue’s shape and size, as well as the environment (outdoors or indoors), Fried wrote in a safety guide he sent to BuzzFeed News.

Also, make sure to research the type of event itself. Is the event standing or seated? What type of fans and music will it be? How many people are expected to attend? How long will it last?

Go as a group and not alone

“Go in groups and try to wear distinctive clothing that helps everyone stand out,” Fried wrote, adding that it is important to make sure that the group chooses a place to meet if they have to leave the event in a rush or emergency.

Try to park close to an exit

When you arrive at the event, Fried suggests parking close to an exit, even if it means a longer walk to the facility where the event is being held. In addition, make sure you remember where you park and note the vehicle exits.

Dress comfortably

Wear “comfortable shoes,” Fried told BuzzFeed News, as it will be easier to move around.

Bring plenty of fluids

“Make sure you have plenty of fluids to drink or ask security for water as people are often dehydrated in the pit area,” Fried wrote.

In the same vein, Fried added that it’s important to understand how alcohol can affect you and others around you, so make sure you are aware of your intake if you are going to be drinking at the event.

What are some things you can do when you first arrive at the venue?

Locate all the nearby exits

Once you enter the venue, make sure you figure out where all the nearby exits are in case of an emergency.

Make a plan

You have to ask yourself, “What if X or Y happens?” Fried said. And make sure you know exactly where the exits are at the event — and when to leave. Don’t wait until it’s too late, he warned.

Be aware of your surroundings

Make sure to pay attention when it comes to what is going on around you. Look for changes in the crowd or increased security presence. Also, make sure to be aware of the crowd density and whether it’s shifting.

"Avoid the high-density areas," Still said. "Be aware of the crowds not only ahead of you but behind you," adding that if you realize that you are beginning to shuffle forward, maybe take yourself out of that area.

Do not stand by the railings in front of a stage

“A patron can be trapped with little room to move by the barriers and can likely face other patrons bumping into them when they are dancing,” Fried warned. “If you feel unsafe, tell the security person at the railing that you want to be lifted out.”

If you want to be near “the action,” Fried suggests trying to stay near the sides of the crowd rather than the middle to avoid being hit when mosh pits form or people start pushing forward to a stage area.

Be careful with stairs and ramps

An average stairway used to be 44 inches wide so that two people could walk up together, Fried noted in his safety guide. “However, when we walk downstairs, we take up more than 22 inches of space with our hip movement,” he wrote. “This phenomenon was seen during 9/11 when it was hard for people to go down the stairs and people had to move to the side to allow firefighters to go up the stairs.”

Look for red flags

"If the queuing system to get in the event is chaotic, that's a red flag," Still said. "If they can't organize a basic entry system, then what are you going to expect when you move into a venue?"

If the entry happens to be chaotic, Still suggests staying on the edges of the crowd and avoiding the high-density areas.