In Black Hills National Forest, Firefighters Are The Ones Setting The Blazes

During the seasons when there is a lower chance of wildfires, forest services all over the United States will conduct controlled burns, also known as prescribed burns or low-intensity burns, in which they create controlled planned fires to maintain the health of the forest and prevent future wildfires.

Prescribed burns allow for a “natural pruning, it does a cleansing of the forest,” Jason Virtue, a fire officer at the Black Hills National Forest in South Dakota, told BuzzFeed News. The burns help maintain the “resiliency of the forest so it can sustain fires and [people do] not have to worry about fires taking out thousands and thousands of acres,” he added.