Celine Dion Fans Protested Outside Rolling Stone's Offices After She Was Excluded From The "Greatest Singers Of All Time" List

A group of Celine Dion fans protested outside Rolling Stone's office in New York on Friday after the publication excluded her from its "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list.



Rolling Stone's list, which sparked outrage online after it was published on New Year's Day, included singers Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift, Rosalía, Ozzy Osbourne, and Beyoncé, but excluded artists such as Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Cher, Nat King Cole, and Judy Garland.

One Dion fan outside of the Rolling Stone office on Friday said that they were there to express themselves "in the name of Celine" because the publication "made a big mistake forgetting her name."

According to Variety, the group of protesters was made up of around 15 Dion fans who traveled more than six hours from Montreal to New York City.