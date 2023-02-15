The Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Has Been Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole

The 19-year-old white man who shot and killed 10 Black people in a racist mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, last May was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday morning.

Payton Gendron appeared in court in Buffalo on Wednesday morning for his sentencing after he pleaded guilty in November to one count of a domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, and a weapons possessions charge in connection to the shooting that occurred at Tops Friendly Markets last year.

Gendron, who was 18 at the time of the attack, was the first person to be charged under a 2020 New York law against domestic terrorism motivated by hate, which carries an automatic sentence of life without parole.

"There can be no mercy for you, no understanding, no second chances," judge Susan Eagen said while delivering the sentence. "The damage you have caused is too great, and the people you have hurt are too valuable to this community. You will never see the light of day as a free man ever again."

Investigators said that on May 14, 2022, Gendron traveled more than 200 miles to a majority-Black neighborhood in Buffalo to carry out the shooting, which he livestreamed on Twitch.

After shooting 13 people, 10 of whom died, Gendron was arrested outside the supermarket. Eleven of those who were shot, including all those who died, were Black.

Prior to the shooting, prosecutors said that Gendron had posted a hate-filled screed invoking the racist "great replacement" conspiracy theory that white people such as himself were being systematically "replaced" by nonwhite people.

Before Gendron was sentenced on Wednesday morning, surviving victims and loved ones of those killed had the chance to address him and the court.

"You come to our city and decide you do not like Black people? Man, you don’t know a damn thing about Black people,” Barbara Massey, the sister of 72-year-old Katherine Massey, who was killed in the shooting, said on Wednesday. "We’re human. We like our kids to go to a good school. We love our kids. We never go to no neighborhood and take people out."