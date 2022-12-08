The "Boy In The Box" Victim Who Was Found Dead In 1957 Has Finally Been Identified

The dead boy was severely beaten, wrapped in a blanket, and found in a large JCPenney bassinet box. The child had only been dead for a few days.

“In his very short life, it was apparent that this child experienced horrors that no one, no one should ever be subjected to,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference.

“When people think about the Boy in the Box, a profound sadness is felt, not just because the child was murdered, but because his entire identity and his rightful claim to own his existence was taken away,” Outlaw added. “For 65 years, the story of who would come to be known as America's unknown child has haunted this community.”

Authorities said that improved science and new DNA technology we instrumental in the identification process, and that it gives them hope that they can continue to identify unknown crime victims.

Though Joseph's name is now known, the investigation into his death remains ongoing.

“This announcement only closes one chapter in this little boy's story by opening up a new one. This is still an active homicide investigation,” Outlaw said.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said that through DNA testing, detectives had been able to identify Joseph's birth parents, adding that they had been in contact with the boy’s maternal family.

Authorities have refused to release the names of the birth mother and father out of respect for Joseph's siblings who are still living.

“We have our suspicions as to who may be responsible, but it would be irresponsible of me to share these suspicions, as this remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation,” Smith added.

Over the years, thousands of leads and hundreds of theories emerged regarding who the boy was and what happened to him.

There is still a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in this case.