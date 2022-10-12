At Least Two Young Victims Of Incest Were Denied Abortions In Florida And Forced To Travel For Care, Planned Parenthood Said

At least two children who were victims of incest have been denied abortions in Florida since the state instituted its 15-week ban in July, the local Planned Parenthood chapter told BuzzFeed News.

The GOP-controlled state legislature allowed exceptions to the 15-week ban in order to save the pregnant person's life, prevent a serious injury, or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. There are no exceptions for rape or incest, and violators of the law could face up to five years in prison.

"We've had at least two young people that were survivors of incest that were past the 15-week mark that we had to send to another state," Laura Goodhue, vice president of public policy for Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida, told BuzzFeed News.

For privacy reasons, Goodhue did not disclose their exact ages or the state they traveled to, but she said that one was in middle school and one was a young teen.

In order to obtain the procedure, both of the patients had to travel "at least two, three states away," she said. Planned Parenthood helped arrange their travel, and they were accompanied by family members.

"The cruelty of forcing a very young person, who has already survived a horrible case of violence, to give birth, it just takes away their rights to bodily autonomy, and it is really turning a blind eye to what is happening in our society," she said.