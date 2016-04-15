The Most Unnerving Stories You Can't Miss This Week
This week for BuzzFeed News, Joel Oliphint studies a mysterious illness and the patients who suffer from it. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.
1. Is Empty Nose Syndrome Real? And If Not, Why Are People Killing Themselves Over It? — BuzzFeed News
2. How Chicago Protects Police Involved in Fatal Shootings — BuzzFeed News
3. Immediate Family — The New Yorker
4. How to Lose Your Mind to ISIS and Then Fight to Get It Back — BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Uncanny Valley — n+1
6. Making An Arsonist: How Debunked Fire Science Could Exonerate A Convicted Murderer — BuzzFeed News
7. The Secret Rules of the Internet — The Verge
8. Black Trauma Remixed for Your Clicks — BuzzFeed Reader
9. Who Do You Trust? — The Fader
-
Anita Badejo is an associate features editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Anita Badejo at anita.badejo@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.