The Most Surprising Stories You Can't Miss This Week

The Most Surprising Stories You Can't Miss This Week

This week for BuzzFeed News, Anne Helen Petersen discovers a new world order. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.

By Anita Badejo

Anita Badejo

Posted on May 27, 2016, at 1:38 p.m. ET

1. How the Elks Club Made Its Way to the 21st Century — BuzzFeed News

For over a century, fraternal orders like the Elks served as the cornerstone of American social and civic engagement. Here&#x27;s how one Seattle neighborhood has made the Elks, and the community it provides, cool again. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
2. Inside the College That Abolished the F and Raked in the Cash — BuzzFeed News

Molly Hensley Clancy investigates a California university that faked students’ scores, skated by immigration authorities — and made a fortune in the process. &quot;What emerged is a portrait of a university that epitomizes many of the key weaknesses in the American higher education and immigration systems.&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed News.
3. My Son the ISIS Executioner — BuzzFeed News

How did a kind, clever young man become one of the world’s most wanted terrorists? Jane Bradley talks exclusively to the mother of one of the four “Beatles” guards who beheaded 27 hostages about losing both her “perfect” sons to ISIS. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
4. What the Mark of the Beast Taught Me About the Future of Money — BuzzFeed News

Silicon Valley has sold us on a cashless, cardless, walletless, supposedly frictionless future — but, as Charlie Warzel learned living in it for a month, we’re not quite there yet. &quot;I was here because I wanted to see the future of money. But really, I just wanted to pay for some shit with a microchip in my hand.&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed News.
5. These Widows Hope That a Factory Can Rebuild What the Drug War Shattered — BuzzFeed News

Karla Zabludovsky visits Apatzingán, Mexico, where women who&#x27;ve lost their husbands and sons to the drug wars are pouring their labor and hopes into a ramshackle fruit factory. “We are women fighting for the future of our children.” Read it at BuzzFeed News.
6. E-Cigs Are Exploding in People's Faces — BuzzFeed News

A lost eye, a hole in the tongue, missing teeth, severe leg burns — all caused by exploding vapes. Joseph Bernstein asks: Will new regulations be enough to curtail the phenomenon? Read it at BuzzFeed News.
7. This Syrian Doctor Won't Stop Working Even After His Friend Was Killed — BuzzFeed News

When Aleppo’s leading pediatrician was killed in an airstrike, his friends and colleagues were devastated. Borzou Daragahi details why it won’t stop them from going back to work on the frontline of the war. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
8. Inside a White Nationalist Conference Energized by Trump's Rise — BuzzFeed News

In a remote conference room in Tennessee, some of America’s most prominent white nationalists gathered last weekend for an annual meeting. But, as Rosie Gray learns, this year was different. “We’re on the winning side for the first time.&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed News.
BONUS: We're on Medium!

Check out BuzzFeed&#x27;s first-ever pop-up collection on Medium, exploring an array of medical mysteries and phenomena, as well as the people who endure them.

