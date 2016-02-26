The Most Revealing Stories You Can't Miss This Week
This week for BuzzFeed News, Charlie Warzel revisits the weirdest, most wonderful day on the internet. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.
1. How Two Runaway Llamas and a Dress Gave Us the Internet's Greatest Day — BuzzFeed News
2. Meet the Ivy-League-Educated Trans Woman With the Ultimate Sex Work Business Plan — BuzzFeed News
3. How America Made Donald Trump Unstoppable — Rolling Stone
4. Meet America’s Next Top Truffle Dogs — BuzzFeed
5. Before #OscarsSoWhite: The Forgotten Story of Queer Nation's 1992 Academy Awards Protest — Yahoo!
7. The Nightmare Behind the Gayest Horror Film Ever Made — BuzzFeed News
From our archives: The Rise, Fall, and Improbable Comeback of Morris Brown College
-
