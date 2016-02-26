BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Most Revealing Stories You Can't Miss This Week

longform

The Most Revealing Stories You Can't Miss This Week

This week for BuzzFeed News, Charlie Warzel revisits the weirdest, most wonderful day on the internet. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.

By Anita Badejo

Headshot of Anita Badejo

Anita Badejo

BuzzFeed News Associate Features Editor

Posted on February 26, 2016, at 6:48 p.m. ET

1. How Two Runaway Llamas and a Dress Gave Us the Internet's Greatest Day — BuzzFeed News

From two llamas escaping an Arizona retirement community to fashion’s most notorious optical illusion, February 26, 2015, was the day that everyone — everyone — came together online to cheer, then argue. One year later, the people who accidentally created a phenomenon remember the internet’s perfect storm and what it wrought. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Alex Eben Meyer for BuzzFeed News

From two llamas escaping an Arizona retirement community to fashion’s most notorious optical illusion, February 26, 2015, was the day that everyone — everyone — came together online to cheer, then argue. One year later, the people who accidentally created a phenomenon remember the internet’s perfect storm and what it wrought. Read it at BuzzFeed News.

2. Meet the Ivy-League-Educated Trans Woman With the Ultimate Sex Work Business Plan — BuzzFeed News

Jara Krys wants not only to become the world&#x27;s most elite transgender escort, but a high-profile advocate for sex worker rights and trans equality. Chelsea Edgar learns how the 23-year-old University of Pennsylvania student is working her way there. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Charles Mostoller for Buzzfeed News

Jara Krys wants not only to become the world's most elite transgender escort, but a high-profile advocate for sex worker rights and trans equality. Chelsea Edgar learns how the 23-year-old University of Pennsylvania student is working her way there. Read it at BuzzFeed News.

3. How America Made Donald Trump UnstoppableRolling Stone

Matt Taibbi chronicles the Don&#x27;s seemingly impossible ascent from political troll to presidential frontrunner. &quot;A thousand ridiculous accidents needed to happen in the unlikeliest of sequences for it to be possible, but...this boorish, monosyllabic TV tyrant with the attention span of an Xbox-playing 11-year-old really is set to lay waste to the most impenetrable oligarchy the Western world ever devised.&quot; Read it at Rolling Stone.
Mark Peterson/Redux

Matt Taibbi chronicles the Don's seemingly impossible ascent from political troll to presidential frontrunner. "A thousand ridiculous accidents needed to happen in the unlikeliest of sequences for it to be possible, but...this boorish, monosyllabic TV tyrant with the attention span of an Xbox-playing 11-year-old really is set to lay waste to the most impenetrable oligarchy the Western world ever devised." Read it at Rolling Stone.

4. Meet America’s Next Top Truffle Dogs — BuzzFeed

Marian Bull attends the Joriad Truffle Dog Championship and gains a new appreciation for the art and sport of finding fancy mushrooms. &quot;This is Westminster on legalized recreational marijuana, plus a scenery change and an attitude check.&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed.
Marian Bull for BuzzFeed

Marian Bull attends the Joriad Truffle Dog Championship and gains a new appreciation for the art and sport of finding fancy mushrooms. "This is Westminster on legalized recreational marijuana, plus a scenery change and an attitude check." Read it at BuzzFeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Before #OscarsSoWhite: The Forgotten Story of Queer Nation's 1992 Academy Awards ProtestYahoo!

In the wake of protest over the lack of racial diversity at this year&#x27;s Academy Awards, Gwynne Watkins revisits the Hollywood Homophobia protest, another seminal fight for representation at Hollywood&#x27;s most prestigious event. &quot;Though most at-home Oscar viewers were oblivious to this, the protesters’ actions heralded a shift in the film industry, which finally began to represent LGBT people and the AIDS epidemic in meaningful ways.&quot; Read it at Yahoo!.
Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

In the wake of protest over the lack of racial diversity at this year's Academy Awards, Gwynne Watkins revisits the Hollywood Homophobia protest, another seminal fight for representation at Hollywood's most prestigious event. "Though most at-home Oscar viewers were oblivious to this, the protesters’ actions heralded a shift in the film industry, which finally began to represent LGBT people and the AIDS epidemic in meaningful ways." Read it at Yahoo!.

6. The Real Story of Germanwings Flight 9525GQ

Joshua Hammer explores the systemic shortcomings that allowed a troubled pilot to plunge a plane full of people into the French Alps a year ago — and the questions that remain as to why he did. &quot;What explains this premeditated killing, this callous indifference to all the men, women, and children whose lives he destroyed?&quot; Read it at GQ. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Illustration by GQ; Sascha Steinbach / Getty

Joshua Hammer explores the systemic shortcomings that allowed a troubled pilot to plunge a plane full of people into the French Alps a year ago — and the questions that remain as to why he did. "What explains this premeditated killing, this callous indifference to all the men, women, and children whose lives he destroyed?" Read it at GQ.

7. The Nightmare Behind the Gayest Horror Film Ever Made — BuzzFeed News

After starring in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, Mark Patton left Hollywood behind. Louis Peitzman discovers how, more than 30 years later, the film became a homoerotic cult classic — and its leading man came to terms with what he calls the “ultimate betrayal.” Read it at BuzzFeed News.
New Line Cinema

After starring in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, Mark Patton left Hollywood behind. Louis Peitzman discovers how, more than 30 years later, the film became a homoerotic cult classic — and its leading man came to terms with what he calls the “ultimate betrayal.” Read it at BuzzFeed News.

8. Jennifer Garner’s Frank Talk About Kids, Men, and Ben Affleck — Vanity Fair

America&#x27;s most wholesome actress sits down with Krista Smith to discuss the dissolution of her marriage to Ben Affleck — and the tabloid frenzy that followed. &quot;People have pain—they do regrettable things, they feel shame, and shame equals pain. No one needs to hate him for me. I don’t hate him.&quot; Read it at Vanity Fair.
Patrick Demarchelier for Vanity Fair

America's most wholesome actress sits down with Krista Smith to discuss the dissolution of her marriage to Ben Affleck — and the tabloid frenzy that followed. "People have pain—they do regrettable things, they feel shame, and shame equals pain. No one needs to hate him for me. I don’t hate him." Read it at Vanity Fair.

From our archives: The Rise, Fall, and Improbable Comeback of Morris Brown College

Donovan X. Ramsey wrote the definitive history on how the embattled, groundbreaking Atlanta college — one of the few HBCUs with black founders — is hoping to go from cautionary tale to redemption story. Find this, as well as other great stories, on our Black History Reading List.
Jarrett Christian / BuzzFeed News

Donovan X. Ramsey wrote the definitive history on how the embattled, groundbreaking Atlanta college — one of the few HBCUs with black founders — is hoping to go from cautionary tale to redemption story. Find this, as well as other great stories, on our Black History Reading List.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT