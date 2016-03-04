BuzzFeed News

The Most Liberating Stories You Can't Miss This Week

The Most Liberating Stories You Can't Miss This Week

This week for BuzzFeed News, Jessica Ogilvie hits the road with a female trucker. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.

By Anita Badejo

Anita Badejo

BuzzFeed News Associate Features Editor

Posted on March 4, 2016, at 4:50 p.m. ET

1. Ramblin' Woman: A Week on the Road With a Female Trucker — BuzzFeed News

When most Americans think of truckers, they imagine big, burly men — not Melissa Rojas. The Michigan-based mom is one of less than 6% of long-haul drivers who are women. Though weeks on the road can sometimes bring more frustration than freedom, she wouldn’t have it any other way. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Laura McDermott for BuzzFeed News

2. The Weight of James Arthur Baldwin — BuzzFeed

Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah travels to James Baldwin&#x27;s home in France to examine the impact of a writer whose legacy cannot be erased. &quot;Baldwin left the States for the primary reason that all emigrants do — because anywhere seems better than home.&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed.
Waring Abbott / Getty Images

3. The Best African American Figure Skater in History Is Now Bankrupt and Living in a TrailerThe Washington Post

In the 1980s, it seemed that there was nothing Olympian Debi Thomas couldn&#x27;t do. Now, after failed careers as both an athlete and a physician, Thomas tells Terrence McCoy what she would — or wouldn&#x27;t — have done differently. “I don’t want to be normal. Normal is not quite right. Normal is not excelling.” Read it at The Washington Post.
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

4. By the Time You Read This, I'll Be DeadToronto Life

Between 1999 and 2001, John Hofsess facilitated eight assisted suicides. This month, he told his story as as he prepared to end one more life — his own. &quot;Someday, doctors will offer assisted death services much more sophisticated than anything I created.&quot; Read it at Toronto Life.
Troy Moth for Toronto Life

5. Ms. Veteran America Is Tougher Than You — BuzzFeed News

Every year, female veterans strap on ball gowns and combat boots to compete in Ms. Veteran America — a pageant for women who’ve served. The battle for the crown includes a push-up contest, trivia, and talent shows, but, as Ema O&#x27;Connor finds, for many contestants, just being there is a victory in itself. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Cheryl A. Guerrero for Buzzfeed News

6. How Snapchat Built a Business by Confusing OldsBloomberg Business

Max Chafkin and Sarah Frier attempt to crack the code to Snapchat&#x27;s enormously popular millennial mystique. “The vast majority of people reading this article will have a Snapchat account within 36 months. Even if, as they’re reading this, they don’t believe [it].” Read it at Bloomberg Business.
Julian Berman for Bloomberg Business

7. Why I Love Watching and Reading About White People Having Sex — BuzzFeed

Esther Wang explores her relationship to romance novels — worlds in which people are free to fall in love and have sex without worrying about racial representation. &quot;There’s a certain kind of freedom in watching, reading, and experiencing lust, desire, pleasure — and not seeing myself in any of it, or the male gaze that turns and trains itself on me.&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed.
Louise Pomeroy for BuzzFeed News

