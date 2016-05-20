The Most Jaw-Dropping Stories You Can't Miss This Week
This week for BuzzFeed News, Albert Samaha chronicles the life of the 53rd person murdered in Chicago in 2015. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.
1. The Short Life Of Deonte Hoard— BuzzFeed News
2. Ethics and the Eye of the Beholder — BuzzFeed News
3. How Blac Chyna Beat the Kardashians at Their Own Game — BuzzFeed Reader
4. The Past Hundred Years of Gender-Segregated Public Restrooms — BuzzFeed News
5. The Decline of the Middle Class Reaches the Next American Town — The Washington Post
6. All the Dirt on Rona Barrett, Hollywood's Forgotten Gossip Girl — BuzzFeed News
7. Can the Olympics Bring Marriage Equality to Japan? — BuzzFeed News
8. The Business of Too Much TV — Vulture
9. Why Chance the Rapper's Christian Joy Matters — BuzzFeed Reader
Anita Badejo is an associate features editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
