BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Most Insightful Stories You Can't Miss This Week

longform

The Most Insightful Stories You Can't Miss This Week

This week for BuzzFeed News, Dvora Meyers meets gymnastics phenom Simone Biles. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.

By Anita Badejo

Headshot of Anita Badejo

Anita Badejo

BuzzFeed News Associate Features Editor

Posted on July 8, 2016, at 4:52 p.m. ET

1. Simone Biles' Mental Gymnastics — BuzzFeed News

Any elite athlete is under pressure to excel. The reigning three-time world gymnastics champion is under pressure to be inevitable. &quot;For Biles, going to the Olympics is not so much about winning as it is not losing the gold.&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Robert Seale for BuzzFeed News

Any elite athlete is under pressure to excel. The reigning three-time world gymnastics champion is under pressure to be inevitable. "For Biles, going to the Olympics is not so much about winning as it is not losing the gold." Read it at BuzzFeed News.

2. I Am Tired of Watching Black People Die — BuzzFeed Reader

In the wake of the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, Hannah Giorgis attempts to put words to an inconceivable, routine pain. &quot;To be black in America is to exist in haunting, mundane proximity to death at all moments.&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed Reader.
Ben King/BuzzFeed News

In the wake of the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, Hannah Giorgis attempts to put words to an inconceivable, routine pain. "To be black in America is to exist in haunting, mundane proximity to death at all moments." Read it at BuzzFeed Reader.

3. How a $2 Roadside Drug Test Sends Innocent People to JailProPublica & The New York Times Magazine

Ryan Gabrielson and Topher Sanders investigate the unreliable police practice of &quot;field testing&quot; and its consequences. &quot;By our estimate...every year at least 100,000 people nationwide plead guilty to drug-possession charges that rely on field-test results as evidence. At that volume, even the most modest of error rates could produce thousands of wrongful convictions.&quot; Read it at ProPublica or The New York Times Magazine.
Graphics by Fathom | Photography by Todd Heisler, The New York Times

Ryan Gabrielson and Topher Sanders investigate the unreliable police practice of "field testing" and its consequences. "By our estimate...every year at least 100,000 people nationwide plead guilty to drug-possession charges that rely on field-test results as evidence. At that volume, even the most modest of error rates could produce thousands of wrongful convictions." Read it at ProPublica or The New York Times Magazine.

4. This Is How Queer People in Orlando Are Mourning After the Pulse Shooting — BuzzFeed News

Meredith Talusan learns how LGBT nightlife staffers are coping in the wake of the Orlando shooting: in stolen, private moments among the queer families that love them. “I haven’t figured out what it all means yet. I just know I lost my friends.” Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Meredith Talusan / BuzzFeed News

Meredith Talusan learns how LGBT nightlife staffers are coping in the wake of the Orlando shooting: in stolen, private moments among the queer families that love them. “I haven’t figured out what it all means yet. I just know I lost my friends.” Read it at BuzzFeed News.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. How Samantha Bee Crashed the Late-Night Boys' ClubRolling Stone

In an election year rife with sexism, a late-night show with an angry, intrepid woman at its helm seemed destined to fail. Yet, as Alex Morris discovers, Full Frontal became a success because of Bee&#x27;s brand of outrage, rather than despite it. Read it at Rolling Stone.
Benjamin Lowy

In an election year rife with sexism, a late-night show with an angry, intrepid woman at its helm seemed destined to fail. Yet, as Alex Morris discovers, Full Frontal became a success because of Bee's brand of outrage, rather than despite it. Read it at Rolling Stone.

6. Why Has It Taken the Menstrual Cup So Long to Go Mainstream?Pacific Standard

Natalie Shure chronicles the decades of societal and commercial factors that have kept the cup on the fringes of feminine hygiene. &quot;If tampons and menstrual cups were both relatively whacky and scary ideas when they emerged in the 1930s, why did their respective 80-year trajectories pan out so differently?&quot; Read it at Pacific Standard.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Natalie Shure chronicles the decades of societal and commercial factors that have kept the cup on the fringes of feminine hygiene. "If tampons and menstrual cups were both relatively whacky and scary ideas when they emerged in the 1930s, why did their respective 80-year trajectories pan out so differently?" Read it at Pacific Standard.

7. Scents and SensibilityRacked

Chavie Lieber gets an inside look at the most ubiquitous candle brand in America. &quot;If a Yankee candle has a label with a red rose on it, you know it&#x27;s going to smell exactly like a red rose. It&#x27;s remarkable.&quot; Read it at Racked.
Photo by Christopher Coe

Chavie Lieber gets an inside look at the most ubiquitous candle brand in America. "If a Yankee candle has a label with a red rose on it, you know it's going to smell exactly like a red rose. It's remarkable." Read it at Racked.

8. Who Benefits From the Tiny House Revolution? — BuzzFeed Reader

Doree Shafrir explores how television’s obsession with tiny houses is lighting up conversations about class, race, and the politics of housing regulation. &quot;As with anything real-estate-related in this country, even tiny houses come with their own set of privilege and class assumptions that end up dictating who gets to live in them.&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed Reader.
BuzzFeed News

Doree Shafrir explores how television’s obsession with tiny houses is lighting up conversations about class, race, and the politics of housing regulation. "As with anything real-estate-related in this country, even tiny houses come with their own set of privilege and class assumptions that end up dictating who gets to live in them." Read it at BuzzFeed Reader.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT