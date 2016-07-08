The Most Insightful Stories You Can't Miss This Week
This week for BuzzFeed News, Dvora Meyers meets gymnastics phenom Simone Biles. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.
1. Simone Biles' Mental Gymnastics — BuzzFeed News
2. I Am Tired of Watching Black People Die — BuzzFeed Reader
3. How a $2 Roadside Drug Test Sends Innocent People to Jail — ProPublica & The New York Times Magazine
4. This Is How Queer People in Orlando Are Mourning After the Pulse Shooting — BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT
5. How Samantha Bee Crashed the Late-Night Boys' Club — Rolling Stone
6. Why Has It Taken the Menstrual Cup So Long to Go Mainstream? — Pacific Standard
7. Scents and Sensibility — Racked
8. Who Benefits From the Tiny House Revolution? — BuzzFeed Reader
-
Anita Badejo is an associate features editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Anita Badejo at anita.badejo@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.