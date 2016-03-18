BuzzFeed News

The Most Infuriating Stories You Can't Miss This Week

The Most Infuriating Stories You Can't Miss This Week

This week for BuzzFeed News, Amanda Chicago Lewis reveals the legal weed industry's race problem. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.

By Anita Badejo

Anita Badejo

BuzzFeed News Associate Features Editor

Posted on March 18, 2016, at 5:51 p.m. ET

1. America’s Whites-Only Weed Boom — BuzzFeed News

Black Americans were disproportionately targeted in the “war on drugs.” Now state laws and steep regulatory costs have left them far more likely to be shut out of America’s profitable marijuana boom. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
2. The Italian Job — BuzzFeed News

Heidi Blake and John Templon uncover startling new evidence that dozens of high-ranking international tennis players were offered tens of thousands of euros to throw matches. &quot;The allegations in the Cremona files cast doubt on tennis authorities’ claim that match-fixing is not systemic and that evidence is &#x27;historical.&#x27;&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed News.
3. Sent Home From Middle School After Reporting a Rape — BuzzFeed News

In the wake of enormous momentum for the campus anti-rape movement, Katie J.M. Baker explores how younger students are largely being left out of the conversation. &quot;Kids in elementary, middle, and high school are protected by Title IX too. But they receive a fraction of that attention — even though they face much greater barriers to reporting and are more vulnerable than college students.&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed News.
4. Out Here, No One Can Hear You ScreamHighline

Through interviews with several women, Kathryn Joyce unearths widespread sexual harassment among the employees of America&#x27;s national parks and forests. &quot;It had shaken their entire perception of themselves—as tough and resilient, able to handle anything that man or nature could throw at them.&quot; Read it at Highline.
5. How Donald Trump Lives, From His Longtime ButlerThe New York Times

Jason Horowitz learns the history, norms, and nuances of the infamous Mar-a-Lago mansion from Anthony Senecal, who&#x27;s worked at the property for nearly 60 of his 74 years. “You can always tell when the king is here.&quot; Read it at The New York Times.
6. The Dream Drew Brees — and AdvoCare — Is Trying to SellESPN The Magazine

AdvoCare is a company that peddles energy drinks and supplements directly to consumers via &quot;multilevel marketing.&quot; It generated $719 million in revenue last year. Yet, as Mina Kimes discovers, the vast majority of its 640,000 strong salesforce reaps few of those rewards. Read it at ESPN.
7. Who Owns Chinatown? — BuzzFeed News

Boston’s Chinatown has been a safe haven for Chinese immigrants for generations, but it’s being uprooted by urban development. Livia Gershon follows one family’s struggle to hang on to their home. Read it and the rest of BuzzFeed&#x27;s &quot;Home&quot; series here.
