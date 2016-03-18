The Most Infuriating Stories You Can't Miss This Week
This week for BuzzFeed News, Amanda Chicago Lewis reveals the legal weed industry's race problem. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.
1. America’s Whites-Only Weed Boom — BuzzFeed News
2. The Italian Job — BuzzFeed News
3. Sent Home From Middle School After Reporting a Rape — BuzzFeed News
4. Out Here, No One Can Hear You Scream — Highline
5. How Donald Trump Lives, From His Longtime Butler — The New York Times
6. The Dream Drew Brees — and AdvoCare — Is Trying to Sell — ESPN The Magazine
7. Who Owns Chinatown? — BuzzFeed News
