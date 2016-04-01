The Most Influential Stories You Can't Miss This Week
This week for BuzzFeed News, Melissa Gira Grant reveals that heroism does not always lead to happy endings. Read it and other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.
1. An Escort Killed Her Client In Self-Defense — Then Came The Aftermath — BuzzFeed News
2. Searching for Sundar Pichai — BuzzFeed News
3. Lost in Trumplandia — The New Republic
4. Why the New Year's Attacks on Women in Germany Weren't Even a Crime — BuzzFeed News
5. The Ballad of Fred and Yoko — Arkansas Times
6. The Unbearable Sadness of Ben Affleck — BuzzFeed
7. Ugg: The Look That Refused to Die — The Guardian
8. The Deranged True Story of Heavy Metal Parking Lot — The Concourse
