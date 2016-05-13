The Most Incisive Stories You Need To Read This Week

BuzzFeed News

This week for BuzzFeed News, Marisa Carroll meets one of Snapchat's most controversial stars. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.

By Anita Badejo and Marisa Carroll

Headshot of Anita Badejo

Anita Badejo

BuzzFeed News Associate Features Editor

Headshot of Marisa Carroll

Marisa Carroll

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 13, 2016, at 4:14 p.m. ET

1. Lights! Camera! Suction! How A Plastic Surgeon Became A Snapchat Sensation — BuzzFeed News

After almost a decade chasing fame, plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer has struck gold Snapchatting boob jobs and butt lifts as Dr. Miami. But can this Orthodox Jewish father of five take his gimmick mainstream and still preserve his identity? Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Josh Ritchie for BuzzFeed News

2. Criminal ChargesThe Verge

Prison phones are a predatory monopoly, reports Colin Lecher. He profiles a family that fought back — and won. &quot;The phone call should be maybe $10, maybe $12. [Instead,] phone calls were $25, $30 — sometimes $60.&quot; Read it at The Verge.
Amelia Krales

3. The Embryo Crusader — BuzzFeed News

Jasha McQueen is battling her ex-husband for the embryos they froze nine years ago. Azeen Ghorayshi profiles the activist to see how her fight — which has now reached the Missouri State Capitol — may threaten reproductive rights across the country. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Carolina Hidalgo for BuzzFeed News

4. The Pushovers — BuzzFeed News

Abusing foreign “guest workers,” stealing their wages, even threatening their lives: There is almost no workplace offense so extreme that the U.S. government will not reward employers with the chance to do it again, Ken Bensinger and Jessica Garrison find. &quot;Employers are &#x27;more likely to get hit by lightning&#x27; than to be banned from bringing in foreign workers.&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed News.
BuzzFeed News / Getty (1)

5. The Day We Discovered Our Parents Were Russian SpiesThe Guardian

For years Donald Heathfield, Tracey Foley and their two children lived the American dream. Then an FBI raid revealed the truth: they were agents of Putin’s Russia. Their sons tell their story to Shaun Walker. &quot;They were promising, young, smart people. They were asked if they wanted to help their country and they said yes.&quot; Read it at The Guardian.
The Guardian

6. I Hated My Body Until It Stopped Working — BuzzFeed

A mysterious, crazy-making itch made Julie Gerstein realize just how much her body has actually done for her all along. &quot;I’m deathly afraid that it’s beyond my body, that it’s become a part of me, like breathing.&quot; Read it and the rest of BuzzFeed&#x27;s Body Positivity Week coverage here.
Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

7. This Is What Life Is Like When Your Daughter Is Kidnapped By Boko Haram — BuzzFeed News

When Boko Haram snatched 276 schoolgirls from a school in Nigeria, their families led a global campaign to bring them back. Two years on, writes Monica Mark, distraught relatives live in hope they will return, but also fear that they may have lost their daughters to the group’s brainwashing. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Afolabi Sotunde for BuzzFeed News

8. Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About How ISIS Uses The Internet — BuzzFeed News

They talk on Telegram and send viruses to their enemies. Sheera Frenkel looks at how ISIS members and sympathizers around the world use the internet to grow their global network. “When I saw it I thought to myself, Shit, now they are professional hackers?” Read it at BuzzFeed News. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed News

9. My Best Friend Saved Me When I Attempted Suicide, But I Didn’t Save Her — BuzzFeed Reader

Drusilla Moorhouse was serious about killing herself. Her best friend wasn’t — but she’s the one who’s dead. Moorhouse grapples with the aftermath in this powerful essay. &quot;Teenagers grieve loudly, without inhibition, when mourning one of their own.&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed Reader.
Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

