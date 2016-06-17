BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Most Important Stories You Can't Miss This Week

longform

The Most Important Stories You Can't Miss This Week

This week for BuzzFeed News, Adam B. Vary ventures deep into the galaxy of Star Trek fandom. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.

By Anita Badejo

Headshot of Anita Badejo

Anita Badejo

BuzzFeed News Associate Features Editor

Posted on June 17, 2016, at 5:16 p.m. ET

1. Who Owns Star Trek? — BuzzFeed News

This year, science fiction’s most venerable franchise marks its 50th anniversary with a new movie and its first new TV series in over a decade. But is the chance to unify and mobilize its famously devoted — and demanding — fanbase the true final frontier? Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Clockwise from top left: Dan Farrell / NY Daily News Archive / Getty Images; AP Photo; Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images; Mark Peterson / Corbis / Getty Images

This year, science fiction’s most venerable franchise marks its 50th anniversary with a new movie and its first new TV series in over a decade. But is the chance to unify and mobilize its famously devoted — and demanding — fanbase the true final frontier? Read it at BuzzFeed News.

2. I Found A Home In Clubs Like Pulse In Cities Like Orlando — BuzzFeed News

As a gay Latino man, Rigoberto González knows there are few safe spaces for him, but Latin night always felt like a solace. &quot;It was not always pretty, it was far from perfect, but it felt necessary because my queerness was necessary, because my body hungered for attention.&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Photograph by Leonardo Selvaggio

As a gay Latino man, Rigoberto González knows there are few safe spaces for him, but Latin night always felt like a solace. "It was not always pretty, it was far from perfect, but it felt necessary because my queerness was necessary, because my body hungered for attention." Read it at BuzzFeed News.

3. Double Jeopardy: Queer and Muslim in AmericaThe Village Voice

In the wake of the massacre at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Raillan Brooks examines what it means to be Muslim and gay in a society that insists you can&#x27;t be both. &quot;People like me were massacred for who they were, and people like me get blamed for it because of who they are. Neither side realizes it&#x27;s being played against the other.&quot; Read it at The Village Voice.
Brian Stauffer

In the wake of the massacre at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Raillan Brooks examines what it means to be Muslim and gay in a society that insists you can't be both. "People like me were massacred for who they were, and people like me get blamed for it because of who they are. Neither side realizes it's being played against the other." Read it at The Village Voice.

4. Meet the Matriarch of the Arm-Everyone Movement — BuzzFeed News

Best known for her support of an Oregon militia’s armed standoff against the federal government, Michele Fiore is now trying to become part of that government. Nick R. Martin explores how the calendar girl for the guns-for-everyone movement is the face of a political fringe that is slowly pushing itself towards the mainstream. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Julian Berman for BuzzFeed News

Best known for her support of an Oregon militia’s armed standoff against the federal government, Michele Fiore is now trying to become part of that government. Nick R. Martin explores how the calendar girl for the guns-for-everyone movement is the face of a political fringe that is slowly pushing itself towards the mainstream. Read it at BuzzFeed News.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Kim Kardashian West Has a Few Things to Get off Her ChestGQ

Caity Weaver gets a rare, off-camera glimpse into the business of being Kim Kardashian. &quot;She has figured out how to spin the mundanity of being herself—something billions of people do every day for free—into a more lucrative business than being the most famous rapper in the world.&quot; Read it at GQ.
Photograph by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Caity Weaver gets a rare, off-camera glimpse into the business of being Kim Kardashian. "She has figured out how to spin the mundanity of being herself—something billions of people do every day for free—into a more lucrative business than being the most famous rapper in the world." Read it at GQ.

6. Interview With a Woman Who Recently Had an Abortion at 32 WeeksJezebel

Jia Tolentino conducts a devastating — and necessary — conversation. &quot;Yes, I had this very particular, horrible situation—but if I had had an abortion at 20 weeks just because I didn’t feel ready, that should be okay, too. Like it or not, all of our rights are intertwined.&quot; Read it at Jezebel.
Jim Cooke

Jia Tolentino conducts a devastating — and necessary — conversation. "Yes, I had this very particular, horrible situation—but if I had had an abortion at 20 weeks just because I didn’t feel ready, that should be okay, too. Like it or not, all of our rights are intertwined." Read it at Jezebel.

7. Sad!Highline

As the inevitability of Donald Trump&#x27;s presidential nomination sinks in, Sam Stein sits down with the other GOP frontrunners&#x27; key strategists to figure out where they all went wrong. &quot;We&#x27;re in politics. Nothing is suprising.&quot; Read it at Highline.
Photo by Matt Roth

As the inevitability of Donald Trump's presidential nomination sinks in, Sam Stein sits down with the other GOP frontrunners' key strategists to figure out where they all went wrong. "We're in politics. Nothing is suprising." Read it at Highline.

8. A Lab-Grown Diamond Is ForeverRacked

Say you could buy a diamond that looked just as pristine as any other at a fraction of the cost — because it was grown in a lab. Would you? Chavie Lieber explores the rapid rise of one of the jewelry industry&#x27;s most contested products. Read it at Racked.
Photo illustration: Brittany Holloway-Brown

Say you could buy a diamond that looked just as pristine as any other at a fraction of the cost — because it was grown in a lab. Would you? Chavie Lieber explores the rapid rise of one of the jewelry industry's most contested products. Read it at Racked.

9. A Shot to the HeartThe Intercept

Two years ago, Bryce Masters went into cardiac arrest and briefly died while being violently arrested by an officer. Nick Berardini and Matt Stroud reveal the lasting consequences of the encounter and how the cause of Masters&#x27; near death was the very device many insist can&#x27;t kill. Read it at The Intercept.
Jason Dailey

Two years ago, Bryce Masters went into cardiac arrest and briefly died while being violently arrested by an officer. Nick Berardini and Matt Stroud reveal the lasting consequences of the encounter and how the cause of Masters' near death was the very device many insist can't kill. Read it at The Intercept.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT