The Most Explosive Stories You Can't Miss This Week

longform

This week for BuzzFeed, Laura Snapes discovers how Tegan and Sara became the future of pop. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.

By Anita Badejo

Anita Badejo

BuzzFeed News Associate Features Editor

Posted on April 8, 2016, at 5:19 p.m. ET

1. How the Rest of the World Caught up to Tegan and Sara — BuzzFeed

In 2016, the mainstream looks and sounds like this boundary-pushing Canadian sister act. Now that the former outsiders have survived misogynist critics, a fickle industry, and each other, the stars are aligned for them to become two of the biggest names in pop. Read it at BuzzFeed.
Elizabeth Weinberg for BuzzFeed News

2. Say No to the Dress! How Sketchy Facebook Sellers Make Millions Tricking Women — BuzzFeed News

Using images stolen from across the web, sketchy retailers are selling ultra-discounted clothes to women on Facebook. Sapna Maheshwari and Beimeng Fu investigate these shops, revealing that many are linked to one of China’s richest men. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Rosewholesale Scam Facebook page / Via Facebook: 1428828810722465

3. Spies in the Skies — BuzzFeed News

Peter Aldhous and Charles Seife reveal that America is being watched from above. Government surveillance planes routinely circle over most major cities — but usually take the weekends off. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Mark Pernice for BuzzFeed News

4. Money for Nothing: The Lucrative World of Club AppearancesGQ

Carrie Battan offers a sharp examination of why celebrities ranging to C-list to A are paid tens of thousands of dollars simply for showing up at the club. &quot;You may not think that hanging out in a nightclub four nights a week qualifies as work, but it does, at least as far as the IRS is concerned...Somehow lots of people decide the excruciating toll is worth it.&quot; Read it at GQ.
GQ

5. Learning to Mourn in My Father's Country — BuzzFeed Reader

After Reggie Ugwu&#x27;s brother died and his father was partially paralyzed, his family traveled 7,000 miles in search of an old home, a new house, and the things they&#x27;d lost on the road in between. Read it at BuzzFeed Reader, a new home for essays, poetry, fiction, and cultural criticism.
Cari Vander Yacht for BuzzFeed News

6. What the Hell Happened in East New York?Digg / The Big Roundtable

A painstaking exploration of New York City&#x27;s most destitute neighborhood by Kevin Heldman. &quot;Is it possible to renew, rehab, reform an area that for so long has been designated as the city&#x27;s wasteland?&quot; Read it at Digg.
Digg

7. Muslims Used to Love Living in Tennessee—Now It's a Nightmare — BuzzFeed News

David Noriega travels to Tennessee, the &quot;buckle of the Bible Belt,&quot; where for decades — and even after 9/11 — Muslims felt at home. Then it became one of the most hostile places in America. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Nathan Morgan for BuzzFeed News

8. The Female Director Who Was (Almost) Crushed by Hollywood — BuzzFeed

Director Karyn Kusama&#x27;s debut movie &quot;Girlfight&quot; was a critical knockout in 2000; her latest film, &quot;The Invitation,&quot; is opening to raves. Yet, as she tells Adam B. Vary, to get from that point to this one has been &quot;like open heart surgery without the painkillers.&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed.
Joyce Lee for BuzzFeed News

