The Most Explosive Stories You Can't Miss This Week
This week for BuzzFeed, Laura Snapes discovers how Tegan and Sara became the future of pop. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.
1. How the Rest of the World Caught up to Tegan and Sara — BuzzFeed
3. Spies in the Skies — BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Learning to Mourn in My Father's Country — BuzzFeed Reader
6. What the Hell Happened in East New York? — Digg / The Big Roundtable
7. Muslims Used to Love Living in Tennessee—Now It's a Nightmare — BuzzFeed News
-
Anita Badejo is an associate features editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Anita Badejo at anita.badejo@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.