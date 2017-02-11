BuzzFeed News

J.K. Rowling And Piers Morgan Are Feuding Hard On Twitter

"Watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined."

By Andy Golder

Posted on February 11, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. ET

You might be aware of the small kerfuffle on Real Time with Bill Maher this week, wherein Jim Jefferies told Piers Morgan to "fuck off."

HBO

It all stemmed from a discussion about Donald Trump's executive order, whether it amounted to a "Muslim ban," and whether Hillary Clinton would have been "just as bad" as Trump.

J.K. Rowling — who not only opposes the Trump EO but has also voiced opposition to Morgan in the past — seems to have enjoyed the moment.

Morgan responded:

And the Twitter war went into full effect.

Rowling brought up an award win in which she beat Morgan:

And invoked Crabbe for a lesson:

Rowling's fans quickly jumped on board as well, weighing in on the feud.

Morgan even responded to some.

There were some well-placed CNN burns:

While others just used Harry Potter GIFs to express their opinion.

Just another day on Twitter.

