Two Former Top Republicans Won't Commit To Voting For Trump

Tom DeLay says he will have a "very hard time" voting in the general election.





Two former Republican leaders in Congress won't commit to backing Donald Trump in November.

Former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay told the Alan Colmes Show on Monday: "I don't know, my vote is very important to me. It's very important to me. And right now, I would have a very hard time maybe voting in that race. I don't know. I don't know what's gonna happen. I'll just wait and see."



Asked about dumping Donald Trump at the Republican convention, DeLay said he would have to wait and see who the candidates to replace Trump would be.



Meanwhile, former Tennessee Sen. Bill Frist, who served as Senate majority leader at the same time as DeLay in the early 2000s, declined to say who he was supporting in the election when asked by BuzzFeed News.

“I will be carefully studying the specific policy proposals of the candidates as they are presented, explained, and defended over the next five months and then vote for the candidate who will lead the country in the safest, most prosperous and healthy direction," Frist told BuzzFeed News in a statement.