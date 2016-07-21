BuzzFeed News

Trump's "Working America" Ad Features A Dutch Stock Photo Model

The photo, which can be seen on Shutterstock, is from Ysbrand Cosijn, a photographer based in Haarlem, Netherlands.

By Andrew Kaczynski

Andrew Kaczynski

Posted on July 21, 2016, at 5:19 p.m. ET

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

A pair of America-themed Donald Trump web ads running on Politico declaring that "a working American is a winning America" feature a Dutch model dressed as a miner. The photo was taken by a Dutch stock photographer.

The model in the picture, Jan Jonkhout, is also Dutch. The model can be seen on his page dressed as a medieval knight in armor and plain knight clothes, a beachcomber, Scrooge, a hipster, a country western guitarist, a homeless man, and a man hiking.

Here are the ads:

