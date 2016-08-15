Trump's NY Co-Chair Doubles Down On Khizr Khan Attack: He Dishonored His Son’s Memory

"Allowing himself to be so controlled by Hillary that he would dishonor the memory of his heroic son shows the man's lack of character and backbone," Carl Paladino wrote in an email to BuzzFeed News.

Donald Trump's New York state co-chair is not backing off comments he made last week in which he said Khizr Khan, whose son died in Iraq in 2004, doesn't deserve the title of "Gold Star parent."

In an email to BuzzFeed News on Sunday, Carl Paladino said Khan dishonored the memory of his son by speaking at the Democratic National Convention, a speech Paladino claims Hillary Clinton paid Khan to deliver. Paladino also accused Khan of connections to Islamic terrorists. He did not provide any evidence to support either claim.

"Kahn's [sic] history of advocating for Islamist terrorists like the Muslim Brotherhood and his prior communications with terrorist individuals and organizations give reason to his dumb attempt to enter the arena and re-define to real Americans the Trump they know as a patriotic leader who will confront and destroy America's demons and do what Hillary and her hero Barack don't have the fortitude or disposition to do," Paladino wrote.

"Allowing himself to be so controlled by Hillary that he would dishonor the memory of his heroic son shows the man's lack of character and backbone," he added. "I am certain that most Gold Star parents would despise Mr Kahn's [sic] attempt to politicize his son's loss. Hillary should be ashamed and pillaged for encouraging the Kahn's [sic] to so tragically make fools of themselves."

Paladino said last week on Imus in the Morning that Khan doesn’t deserve the title of a Gold Star parent because he’s shown himself to be “anti-American” and may be a supporter of “the ISIS-type of attitude against America.”

Khan has said in the past that this “is the time for us American Muslims to rat out any traitor who walks amongst us. This is high time for Muslims to stand firm [against terrorists].”

Here's his full email to BuzzFeed News:

