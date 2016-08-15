Trump's NY Co-Chair Doubles Down On Khizr Khan Attack: He Dishonored His Son’s Memory
"Allowing himself to be so controlled by Hillary that he would dishonor the memory of his heroic son shows the man's lack of character and backbone," Carl Paladino wrote in an email to BuzzFeed News.
Donald Trump's New York state co-chair is not backing off comments he made last week in which he said Khizr Khan, whose son died in Iraq in 2004, doesn't deserve the title of "Gold Star parent."
In an email to BuzzFeed News on Sunday, Carl Paladino said Khan dishonored the memory of his son by speaking at the Democratic National Convention, a speech Paladino claims Hillary Clinton paid Khan to deliver. Paladino also accused Khan of connections to Islamic terrorists. He did not provide any evidence to support either claim.
"Kahn's [sic] history of advocating for Islamist terrorists like the Muslim Brotherhood and his prior communications with terrorist individuals and organizations give reason to his dumb attempt to enter the arena and re-define to real Americans the Trump they know as a patriotic leader who will confront and destroy America's demons and do what Hillary and her hero Barack don't have the fortitude or disposition to do," Paladino wrote.
"Allowing himself to be so controlled by Hillary that he would dishonor the memory of his heroic son shows the man's lack of character and backbone," he added. "I am certain that most Gold Star parents would despise Mr Kahn's [sic] attempt to politicize his son's loss. Hillary should be ashamed and pillaged for encouraging the Kahn's [sic] to so tragically make fools of themselves."
Paladino said last week on Imus in the Morning that Khan doesn’t deserve the title of a Gold Star parent because he’s shown himself to be “anti-American” and may be a supporter of “the ISIS-type of attitude against America.”
Khan has said in the past that this “is the time for us American Muslims to rat out any traitor who walks amongst us. This is high time for Muslims to stand firm [against terrorists].”
Here's his full email to BuzzFeed News:
Mr. Kaczynski, in response to Connor McHale and the other politically correct progressive pariah's in the press intent on degrading Donald Trump with the Kahn issues, it's not difficult for the everyday American including military and veterans to understand. In fact it's just plain simple.
Learning that Mr. Kahn was paid big money by Hillary to take the stage and demean Trump clearly defines the man's lack of objectivity and submission to Hillary's hideous effort to compel him to disgrace the memory of his son.
Hillary's staff obviously wrote the speech. She even bought him the pocket constitution which he probably never read but also returned to the staff after the speech.
Hillary tried to get 5 other Gold Star parents to do the theatrics and they all said no and were paid handsomely to keep the request confidential.
Kahn's history of advocating for Islamist terrorists like the Muslim Brotherhood and his prior communications with terrorist individuals and organizations give reason to his dumb attempt to enter the arena and re-define to real Americans the Trump they know as a patriotic leader who will confront and destroy America's demons and do what Hillary and her hero Barack don't have the fortitude or disposition to do.
Mr. Kahn's son died 12 years ago in a war Mr. Trump did not agree with but Hillary did. He graduated from Punjab University Law College and specialized in International Trade Law in Saudi Arabia. A lawyer for Islamic oil companies Khan wrote a paper, called In Defense of OPEC to defend the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), an intergovernmental oil company consisting of mainly Islamic countries. Khan promotes Islamic Sharia Law and is also co-founder of the Journal of Contemporary Issues in Muslim Law (Islamic Sharia).
The law firm (Hogan & Hartson and Lovells) for which Mr. Kahn worked COINCIDENTALLY is also the law firm for the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia, the tax lawyers for Bill & Hillary Clinton (and the Clinton Foundation) and also where Loretta Lynch worked.
In addition, they also represent a small tech firm in Denver, CO. (yes, the same little firm that "managed" Hillary's private server)"
The COLLUSION AND CORRUPTION of Hillary RUNS DEEPER THAN IMAGINABLE. No wonder the media is falling all over itself to defend this man.
Allowing himself to be so controlled by Hillary that he would dishonor the memory of his heroic son shows the man's lack of character and backbone.
I am certain that most Gold Star parents would despise Mr Kahn's attempt to politicize his son's loss.
Hillary should be ashamed and pillaged for encouraging the Kahn's to so tragically make fools of themselves.
I retired as a Captain after serving in the US Army reserves for eleven years. I too lost a son, not in the military, but to an auto accident. I can see how the horror of the loss can come out different ways in different people. I would never use my son's memory in a political exercise. Shame on the progressive press.
-
