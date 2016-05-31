Trump Swears He'd Rather Discuss Policy Than Bill Clinton's Sex Scandals

"I'd like to talk about policy more than anything else."

In an interview with KABC this week, Donald Trump said he would much rather be talking about policy than allegations of sexual misconduct against Bill Clinton.

REPORTER: You've talked also about Bill Clinton being an abuser of women. Do you think voters really care about decades-old sex scandals?

TRUMP: I don't know, we're gonna find out in about six months.

REPORTER: But it's an issue that you're gonna...

TRUMP: Well, it's an issue. Look, when they bring something up with me, where they say "sexist," which I'm not, then I bring that up to them. I'd like to talk about policy more than anything else. I mean, I'd love to stay on policy and you know cut taxes, and do lots of great things, and get rid of crime, and knock out ISIS, and all of the things we have to be doing. That's where I'd rather be focusing my energy.