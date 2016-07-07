Trump: Star Of David, Clinton Tweet Issue Has "Been Very Much Resolved"

"I think that problem now frankly has been very much resolved to my way because when you take a star — when you take a star, it could've been a sheriff's star, it could've been anything."

Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he resolved the issue of tweeting an image that was criticized as anti-Semitic for using a Star of David symbol to label Hillary Clinton as the “Most Corrupt Candidate Ever!” on a backdrop of money.

"So ridiculous," Trump told local news (WKRC) in Cincinnati on Wednesday evening. "First of all, I have a Jewish son-in-law, who's a great guy. I didn't even put that out. You know, they put out a star and the media — the phony media — says, 'Oh, that's the Star of David.' It wasn't the Star of David, it was just a star. And they put corrupt Hillary Clinton in it and they started saying that was the Star of David. It wasn't the Star of David, it was a star."

Trump also said at a rally on Wednesday that he regretted deleting the tweet. He also sent a tweet with a picture of a coloring book for the animated film Frozen with a star on the cover claiming it was the same star.

"It's just a corrupt media," Trump added. "I mean they're almost as corrupt as Hillary Clinton, frankly. And it was so ridiculous. And a lot of people have called it out for what it was. But it was so totally ridiculous. And I think that problem now frankly has been very much resolved to my way because when you take a star — when you take a star, it could've been a sheriff's star, it could've been anything. It was just a star and they started saying it was the Star of David. It's just a corrupt and very dishonest media doing that."

On Monday, Dan Scavino, a Trump social media staffer took the blame for the tweet. Scavino said he took the image from an anti-Clinton Twitter account and believed it was a sheriff’s star, not a Star of David.