Trump Says He Knows Nothing About Mike Tyson's Rape Trial — A Topic He Knows A Lot About

Trump, a longtime friend of Tyson, opined at length about the trial on television, in newspapers, and in magazines.

Donald Trump, who repeatedly advocated for Mike Tyson during the boxer's 1992 rape trial in Indiana, said on Monday that he knows nothing about it.

"Do you still think Mike Tyson got a raw deal when he endorsed you?" Trump was asked.

"I don't know anything about it. I know he endorsed me. I heard he endorsed me," Trump stated. "I don't know anything about his trial. I really don't."

Trump has claimed Tyson was "railroaded" in the case and on several occasions offered criticism of Tyson's defense attorney. Trump said in 1992 that Tyson could pay the victim with money from a fight to avoid serving time in prison. Trump also called into question whether the victim had been raped at all.

Ted Cruz and Carly Fiorina have criticized Trump numerous times this week for touting the endorsement of Tyson in Indiana, the state where Tyson was convicted in 1992.