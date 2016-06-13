Trump: People Can Figure Out What I Meant By My Comments On Obama And Radical Islam

Donald Trump said people can figure out for themselves what he meant when he said Monday morning that "there's something going on" when President Obama talks about Islamic terrorism.

"Well, you know, I'll let people figure that out for themselves, Howie," Trump said on The Howie Carr Show. "'Cause, to be honest with you, there certainly doesn't seem to be a lot anger or passion when he — when we want to demand retribution for what happened over the weekend."

"There was certainly not a lot of passion," continued Trump. "There was certainly not a lot of anger. You know, I'll let that, we'll let people figure it out. But it's very, very, it's a very sad situation when we have the kind of a tragedy that we had and we have a president that gave a press conference and talks about gun control. This was a licensed person, who could have had a gun anyway."

Earlier in the interview, Trump said President Obama was angrier with him than he was at ISIS.

In an interview with Fox News Monday morning, Trump said, "Look, we're led by a man that either is not tough, not smart, or he's got something else in mind. And the something else in mind — you know, people can't believe it. People cannot, they cannot believe that President Obama is acting the way he acts and can't even mention the words 'radical Islamic terrorism.' There's something going on. It's inconceivable. There's something going on."

Trump also said on Today: "There are a lot of people who think maybe he doesn't want to get it. A lot of people think maybe he doesn't want to know about it."

On his Facebook page on Monday afternoon, Trump said it was "dishonest" for the Washington Post to write that he suggested Obama was involved with the Orlando shooting: