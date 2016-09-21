Trump On Why He Stopped Being A Birther: "We Want To Get On With The Campaign"

"Well, I just want to get on with, you now, we want to get on with the campaign."

Donald Trump, asked on Wednesday why he changed his position on President Obama's place of birth, said he just wanted to get on with the campaign.



"Well, I just want to get on with, you now, we want to get on with the campaign," Trump said to local news ABC6 in Ohio. "And a lot of people were asking me questions. And you know, we want to talk about jobs, we want to talk about the military, we want to take about ISIS and how to get rid of ISIS. We want to really talk about bringing jobs back to this area because you’ve been decimated. So we really want to just get back on the subject of jobs, military, taking care of our vets, etc."



After questioning President Obama's citizenship for six years, Trump last Friday finally said he believed the president was born in the United States.