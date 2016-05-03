Trump On Pat Buchanan In 1999: He's "Beyond Far Right" Only Gets "Wacko Vote"

"I think he's beyond far right, and, then, on other issues he's just all over the place," Trump told Larry King of Buchanan.

Donald Trump, in an appearance on Larry King Live in 1999 when he was exploring a presidential run on the Reform Party ticket, criticized his potential opponent Pat Buchanan for being "beyond far right" and only appealing to the "wacko vote."

Earlier this year, Buchanan praised Trump on CNN, saying, "Trump has raised the very issues I raised in the early nineties."

Buchanan's 2000 platform was identical to Trump's in a number of ways. Buchanan was a protectionist on trade, used harsh rhetoric on immigration, wanted to limit donor influence in politics, and spoke loudly against Washington corruption.