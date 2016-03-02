Trump On His Trump U Blog: "Outsourcing Jobs... Not Always A Terrible Thing"

In his speech after his victory on Super Tuesday Republican frontrunner Donald Trump said he'd stop American jobs from moving overseas and win minority votes by bringing jobs back.

"I'm going to do great with virtually every group," stated Trump. "The reason is I'm going to bring jobs back."

Back in the days of Trump's blog on the website of his now-defunct Trump University website, however, he wrote a post in defense of outsourcing titled, "Outsourcing Creates Jobs in the Long Run."

"We hear terrible things about outsourcing jobs — how sending work outside of our companies is contributing to the demise of American businesses," wrote Trump. "But in this instance I have to take the unpopular stance that it is not always a terrible thing."

"I understand that outsourcing means that employees lose jobs," continued Trump. "Because work is often outsourced to other countries, it means Americans lose jobs. In other cases, nonunion employees get the work. Losing jobs is never a good thing, but we have to look at the bigger picture."

Trump turned to a study by Lawrence Klein, a former economic adviser to Jimmy Carter, who said outsourcing jobs increased wages and created jobs in the IT sector.

"Last year, Nobel Prize-winning economist Dr. Lawrence R. Klein, the founder of Wharton Econometric Forecasting Associates, co-authored a study that showed how global outsourcing actually creates more jobs and increases wages, at least for IT workers," wrote Trump. "The study found that outsourcing helped companies be more competitive and more productive. That means they make more money, which means they funnel more into the economy, thereby, creating more jobs.

"I know that doesn't make it any easier for people whose jobs have been outsourced overseas, but if a company's only means of survival is by farming jobs outside its walls, then sometimes it's a necessary step," he continued. "The other option might be to close its doors for good."

Here's the blog post: