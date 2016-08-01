Trump: My Position On Keeping Terrorists Out Is What Bothered Khizr Khan

"When you have radical Islamic terrorists probably all over the place, we’re allowing them to come in by the thousands and thousands. And I think that’s what bothered Mr. Khan more than anything else."

In an interview with a local Ohio television station on Monday, Donald Trump said that Khizr Khan was really bothered by his position on border security — specifically his promise to keep radical Islamic terrorists from entering the country.

"Well, I was very viciously attacked, as you know, on the stage," Trump told Columbus's ABC affiliate ABC6, when asked about Khan's DNC speech. "And I was surprised to see it. And so all I did — I have great honor and great feeling for his son, Mr. Khan’s son. But, and as far as I’m concerned, he’s a hero."

When the interviewer brought up Trump's position on border security, Trump said, "It’s a very big subject for me. And border security’s very big. And when you have radical Islamic terrorists probably all over the place, we’re allowing them to come in by the thousands and thousands. And I think that’s what bothered Mr. Khan more than anything else.

"And, you know, I’m not going to change my views on that. We have radical Islamic terrorists coming in that have to be stopped. We’re taking them in by the thousands."

Trump lashed out at Khan, the father of a soldier who was killed in Iraq, late last week, after Khan delivered a rousing speech at the Democratic National Convention, calling Trump out for his rhetoric toward Muslims. In an interview over the weekend, Trump insinuated that Khan's wife was not allowed to speak onstage because of her Muslim faith.

Trump has faced backlash from Republicans and Democrats over his remarks but has continued to attack the Khans.