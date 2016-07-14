Trump Mocked "Pouting" Newt Gingrich In His 2000 Book

"Whether it’s Bill Clinton discussing what the definition of 'is' is, or Newt Gingrich pouting because he had to exit a plane through the back door, there’s plenty to laugh at. Jay Leno will never run short of material."

Newt Gingrich is now an adviser and potential running mate to Donald Trump, but Trump hasn't always thought so highly of the former House Speaker.

In 2000, when Trump was considering a presidential run on the Reform Party ticket, Gingrich was one of a number of politicians Trump called out by name as an example of why Americans are distrustful of politicians and cynical about donating money to political candidates.

"The vast majority of Americans considers giving money to a politician to be an un-American activity," writes Trump in his book The America We Deserve. "They are deeply skeptical of those in high office, and usually for good reason. When Americans look to those at the top of the political game, especially in the past couple of years, their eyes roll."

"Whether it’s Bill Clinton discussing what the definition of 'is' is, or Newt Gingrich pouting because he had to exit a plane through the back door, there’s plenty to laugh at. Jay Leno will never run short of material," wrote Trump.

Trump is referring to the the famous "Cry Baby Newt" cover of Gingrich on the New York Daily News, which blamed the 1995 government shutdown on Bill Clinton making Gingrich sit in the back of Air Force One.

