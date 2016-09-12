Trump In 2011: "When Obama Gets 95% Of The Black Vote, Is That Racist?"

"I see your compatriots, your announcers saying, 'yes, he got 95% of the black vote but this wasn't a racial thing. They like his policy.' That's a lot of crap."

In an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity in 2011, Donald Trump suggested that black voters only supported President Obama because of his race.

"I think the race card is such a horrible thing," Trump said on Hannity. "And I've been watching it more and more lately. And I think it's disgraceful."



"And when Obama gets 95% of the black vote, is that racist? I mean, you know, does anybody ever mention that? He gets 95% of the vote," he continued. "And I see your compatriots, your announcers saying, 'yes, he got 95% of the black vote but this wasn't a racial thing. They like his policy.'"



"That's a lot of crap," he added. "But he's creating a racial divide, and I think he's doing it on purpose, and I think it's a very unfair thing and it's a very bad thing.”

The full interview no longer available online but can be watched in one minute increments on the T.V. archive and portions are on the Fox News website.

