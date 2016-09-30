Trump In 2007: "It's So Natural" To Call Rosie O'Donnell "He"

"I guess I could say 'he.' It's so natural. No, it's so natural."

During his brutal public feud with Rosie O'Donnell in the mid-2000s, Donald Trump said it was "so natural" to refer to O'Donnell as "he."

Trump was speaking at a Learning Annex event in Toronto in early 2007 when he made the comments.

Listing off people O'Donnell had publicly attacked, Trump said, "Then he attacked Kelly Ripa. And he attacked, she attacked — I guess I could say 'he.' It's so natural. No, it's so natural."

In the same speech, Trump also said it was "politically correct bullshit" that people would not call O'Donnell fat.

"This slob, now I'm not allowed to use the word fat," Trump said. "They say, 'he used the fat word.' I know much worse words. It's funny, I called her a degenerate, I called her the worst things, nobody cared."



He added later, "So I hit her hard, right between those ugly ffff– eyes," he added. "But I go on the Today Show and Meredith Vieira, 'Donald is true?' – this is like two weeks ago I was supposed to talking about The Apprentice. She said, 'is it true that you called Rosie crude.' I said, 'no, I called her a degenerate. I didn't call her crude, it's not strong enough.' She goes, 'but did you call her fat?' I said, 'let me ask you a question Meredith. Is she fat?' 'I'd rather not comment.' Can you believe this bullshit. This is politically correct bullshit, OK? So I had fun."

Trump also made fun of O'Donnell's children for telling her that he had called her the "F" word.



"'But, he called me the 'F' word.' Do you believe this, this is what she comments," stated Trump. "She said her children came up to her, 'mommy, mommy' and you know her wife is a very beautiful women. I go, 'mommy, mommy he called you the 'F' word.' Now, I know two 'F' words and one is worse than the word 'fat.' Now, I would never call her fat."

In a partial clip of the same speech uncovered earlier in the year by BuzzFeed News, Trump also savagely mocked O'Donnell's depression, boasting how he used O'Donnell's mental illness to end his feud with her.

"I said, ‘I think I can cure her depression,’ — most of you heard this. ‘If she stopped looking in the mirror, I think she’d stop being so depressed,'" Trump said.