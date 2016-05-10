Trump In 2006: Clinton Should Be Forgiven For Iraq Vote "Based On Lies Given To Her"

"She's very smart and has a major chance to be our next president," Trump said.

Donald Trump is already going after Hillary Clinton for her vote to authorize the Iraq War in 2002, but in an interview in 2006, he said she should be forgiven because her vote was based on misinformation.

The comments came in an interview with Maureen Dowd of the New York Times titled "Trump Fired Up," in which Trump also said the then-New York senator might be the next president

Wrote Dowd:

He thinks John McCain has lost the 2008 election by pushing to send more troops to Iraq but that Hillary should be forgiven for her "horrendous" vote to authorize the war. "Don't forget that decision was based on lies given to her," he says. "She's very smart and has a major chance to be our next president."

Trump has repeatedly claimed he opposed the war from the start despite evidence to the contrary. In an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier last week, Trump said Clinton "made a mistake" when she voted for the war.