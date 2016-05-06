Trump: I'm Not Selling Out By Hiring A Former Goldman Sachs Partner As Finance Chair

"He's raising money for the party, and I'm gonna be putting up a lot of money. So this is money that's going to the Republican National Committee."

Donald Trump said in a radio interview on Friday that his supporters should not be concerned that his campaign is bringing on a former Goldman Sachs partner as its national finance chair.

The Trump campaign on Thursday announced that it had hired Steven Mnuchin, who co-founded Dune Capital Management and OneWest Bank Group LLC, to head up its finance operations. rump, who for much of the Republican primary railed against special interests and his opponents relying on donations from Wall Street, said Mnunchin's job would be raising for the party as a whole.

"Well, I need somebody smart and he's very smart as you know," Trump told SiriusXM radio's Breitbart News Daily on Friday morning when asked about the hiring. "He's done some amazing deals. I actually did a deal with him in Hawaii, I built a hotel with him in Hawaii, he's great. He's good guy, he's a solid guy, as you know, and the family is a wonderful family."

"To have somebody like that the head — and when you say 'selling out' I'm not doing anything, in terms of, I'm gonna keep it more or less the same," said Trump. "He's raising money for the party, and I'm gonna be putting up a lot of money. So this is money that's going to the Republican National Committee. As you know the Republicans, I think we can raise a billion dollars, but the Democrats are gonna have two billion dollars. And to raise a billion dollars for the party, you need somebody good. And I think he's going to do a great job. But, again, I'm going to be spending a tremendous amount of money and I expect to."