Trump: I Was Just Joking When I Made Crude Comments About Women
Trump says he was serious about Megyn Kelly, though.
Donald Trump said in an interview on Monday that he was just joking when he made demeaning comments toward women in the past.
Trump's comments — in which he degrades, ranks, and rates women — have been used against him by his opponents, even appearing in an attack ad from an anti-Trump super PAC. Trump has previously said he didn't recognize some of his own past comments and dismissed others as part of being in "show business."
He told a local Wisconsin television station on Monday that he was just joking.
"Well, number one, I'm no different than anybody else, and people joke, and I joke," Trump said in a phone interview with Wisconsin local FOX 11. "And I never knew I was going to be running for office. And you joke, and you kid and say things, but you're not a politician so you never think anybody cares."
"All of a sudden you decide because the country's doing so badly that you're going to run for office, and then they take every single thing that you've ever said over a lifetime," he continued. "Much of that I said in jest, much of that I said — although with the Fox debate, I didn't say that in jest at all. I said that 100% because Megyn Kelly never treated me fairly and everybody knows it. But you say things, and I guarantee you I'm no different, if anything I'm far better than the people I'm running against."
