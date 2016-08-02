Trump Defends His "Rigged" Election Claim: "I Just Hear Things, And I Just Feel It"

"And now without the IDs, you know the voter IDs, and all the things that are going on. And some bad court cases have come down."

Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his claim that the election will be rigged, offering no actual evidence but saying he hears and feels things.

"Well, I’m talking about at the voter booth," Trump told CBS12 in Florida. "I mean, we’ve seen a lot of things over the years. And now without the IDs, you know the voter IDs, and all the things that are going on. And some bad court cases have come down."



Asked if he had any reason to believe something illegal was going on, Trump offered the answer, "I just hear things, and I just feel it."

Trump claimed on Monday the election is going to be rigged.

"I'm afraid the election's going to be rigged. I have to be honest," Trump said in Ohio.