Trump Declines To Name Women He'd Put In His Cabinet Besides Daughter Ivanka

Donald Trump declined to name any possible women he would name to his cabinet as president on Wednesday, instead naming his daughter Ivanka and the woman interviewing him as possible cabinet members.

"Well, we have so many different ones to choose," Trump told First Coast News in Florida. Trump was speaking with Angelia Savage, who hosts The Chat on the channel; she previously worked for the Trump Organization. The Chat later aired the full answer to the question.

"I can tell you everybody would say, 'Put Ivanka in, put Ivanka in,’ you know that, right?" Trump said. "She’s very popular, she’s done very well, and you know Ivanka very well. But there really are so many that are really talented people — like you, you’re so talented, but I don’t know if your viewers know that.”

Trump then told Savage he would put her in his cabinet.

Here's the transcript of the exchange, provided by First Coast News:

