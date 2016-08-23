Trump Campaign Chief: Hillary’s “Casual Relationship" With Truth Is Like Bill's With Women

Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway says Hillary Clinton has a casual relationship with the truth similar to her husband Bill Clinton's relationship with other women.



"Hillary Clinton is a bore who many voters think is not trustworthy and not honest. Her husband’s problem was that he had casual relationships with other women," Conway told British interviewer Matt Frei. "Hillary’s problem is she has a casual relationship with the truth”

The comments are in the ITN Productions documentary President Trump: Can he really win?, which is set to broadcast on Tuesday evening on British Channel 4 at 9 p.m. in the UK.

"The more people see her, the more they're reminded what they don't like about her and what they don't trust about her," she said. "It's not about who I like, it's like look at the record. You think you would know who Hillary Clinton is if she wasn't married to Bill Clinton, prove it."

On Friday, Conway told radio host Sean Hannity she would be helping the Trump campaign pivot to substance.

"We’re gonna pivot to the substance,” she said. “I challenge them, I challenge Robby Mook and Hillary Clinton to meet us on the substance. If I can do anything in this campaign as his campaign manager, it’s gonna be to, people want to talk about the silly pivot, let’s pivot to the issues. Let’s talk about what’s bothering Americans. What they want the next president of the United States to do.”

