Trump Adviser Defends Comments On Shooting Clinton: Trump Knows I'm Right

The Donald Trump veterans adviser who yesterday said Hillary Clinton should be shot for treason defended his comments on Thursday, saying Trump likely knows he is right.

New Hampshire state representative Al Baldasaro told the Howie Carr Show, "You know something, Donald Trump, I haven’t talked to him, but I have talked to some other people. Donald Trump is an honorable guy. Donald Trump understands the political correctness garbage. I’m sure by now Donald Trump knows exactly what I said, in accordance with the laws of the land.

Baldasaro continued, "If they can show me what I said is not right, treason, you do not get shot in the firing squad, then I’ll apologize. Show me where I’m wrong.”



Earlier in the interview, Baldasaro blamed liberals for the controversy over his comments on the Jeff Kuhner Show, which were first reported by BuzzFeed News.

"Every time I open my mouth, freedom of speech, the liberals go wild. I can't understand it. The progressives just can't handle the truth," he said.

Baldasaro laughed off reports the Secret Service is looking into his comments, saying it was because they probably wanted a photograph with him.

"What I said was, as a veteran, speaking as veteran, I said, if you get on a server with Secret Service, CIA, special forces names around the country on that server and somebody gets, that's messages that could kill Americans, that's treason," said Baldasaro. "I said, treason, she should be shot in the firing squad. The liberal media took this and run. Naturally, you ought to to be proven for treason, you ought to go to court. But, we're dealing with idiots."

"What we're dealing with people who are little slow, OK, the Democrats, the liberal media. Like I said, I wish they would stop trying to go 'I gotcha,'" said Baldasaro, claiming angry people were calling his family members.



"I told the truth," he said. “What’s happening is the liberals got their panties is an uproar and they’re going, calling my sisters and threatening—not so much threatening, calling names, swearing at them: ‘Your brother’s no good.’ This and that. How do you denounce somebody for telling the law, speaking the law. How do you denounce somebody because they are a military person, they’re expressing the freedom of speech.”

“It will be a cold day in hell that I will ever give up a piece of my freedom of speech. What I said is in compliance with the laws of the land,” he continued. If they can’t accept the laws of the land on treason, the FBI brought out everything she did wrong that I myself or you or anyone else would go to jail and they didn’t do it. Ok, so, I know, I still, as a military guy—first of all, let me clarify, I speak for myself, as a state representative, as an individual. I don’t speak for Donald Trump.”



