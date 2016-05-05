Three Senators Say They Disagree With Trump, But Will Support "The Nominee"

Three Republican senators — Arizona Sen. John McCain, Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton — said they'll support Donald Trump as the Republican nominee of the party.

The senators said they disagreed with Trump in many policy and rhetorical ways, but said they would support "the nominee" of the party.

"Well, first of all, I've always said I would support the nominee of the party, the party of Ronald Reagan and Teddy Roosevelt," said McCain speaking with Arizona radio's KTAR's Mac & Gaydos show. "I have strong disagreements with Mr. Trump on a number of issues. I believe four years of Hillary Clinton will be an absolute disaster for this nation, as far as national security is concerned."

"I'm not comfortable with a lot of the things that he has done," added McCain.

Next up, Sullivan's answer mirrored McCain's, saying he disagreed with Trump but won't oppose him.

"Well, look I agree with what Sen. McCain said," said Sullivan, saying he was in the state to help McCain get re-elected.

"There's all this focus on Trump and the White House as there should be but what a lot of us are focused on is making sure regardless of whether Hillary wins or Trump wins," continued Sullivan. "One of the most important things we have to do is keep the U.S. Senate in Republican hands."

Sullivan was asked how McCain would win re-election with Trump on the ticket in a state with a large Hispanic population.

"Look, I think that one of the things Sen. McCain said — that I certainly agree with — where there's a number of things I don't agree with in terms of what Donald Trump has said on the campaign trail," said Sullivan.

"Some of his rhetoric, some of his policy, certainly some of his instincts on national security and foreign policy," he continued. "But in you're looking right now the choice of someone who, I don't think has fully formed ideas — and that's why keeping the Senate in Republican hands is going to be so critical, or, someone on the other side aisle who does and would have a third term of the Obama administration."

"On every big issue, she's wrong," said Sullivan of Clinton. "What I've said is: I've had disagreements in terms of rhetoric used, in terms of policies stated, or lack there of. But, I plan on supporting the Republican nominee. At this time."

Meanwhile, Cotton said he too would support Trump.

"I've long said that I will support the Republican nominee because we can't afford a third Obama-Clinton term," said Cotton, saying Trump would need to unite the party.

Asked if he was supporting or endorsing Trump, McCain again said he would back the nominee.

"I'm supporting the nominee of the party," said McCain. "The answer is I am supporting the nominee."