That Time Trump Said He Had World's Highest Speaking Fee And Everybody Went With It

In 2005, Donald Trump claimed to a new record in his portfolio: The Learning Annex, an adult education company, had agreed to pay him $1.5 million per speech.

It was the highest speaking fee ever, a Learning Annex press release declared.

"The Learning Annex is paying me $1.5 Million... to Teach," Trump is quoted as saying in a newspaper ad for the real estate lectures. "Are they crazy?"

But as lawyers for Trump biographer Timothy O'Brien discovered in 2007, the company was actually paying Trump much less than that. He admitted in a deposition that the amount the company paid him in cash was "approximately $400,000" and that the numbers over $1 million he had publicly cited included "promotion expenses" like newspaper ads and billboards.



"It has a great value to me," Trump said of the promotion.

But numerous public statements by Trump, The Learning Annex, and company founder Bill Zanker presented $1 million and $1.5 million as Trump's speaking fees. When news outlets like Reuters, Associated Press, the Toronto Star, the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News, Mother Jones, and the New York Times reported these claims, they did so without the caveat that the figures might account for anything beyond a straightforward speaking fee.

A book co-authored with Trump, a Learning Annex executive contradicted Trump's claim, saying the alleged million dollar speaking didn't include promotional expenses.

The issue provides yet another example of how Trump for years fooled the press with lofty statements about his business ventures only for the truth to trickle out weeks and sometimes even months later.

Asked by Larry King in 2005 about reports that he'd earned $1 million for a Learning Annex speech, Trump said, "That's true."



"$16,000 a minute is a lot of money, I know," Zanker told the Chicago Tribune, referring to Trump's supposed hourly rate. "He wanted more — a lot more," Zanker added.



When King brought up the $1 million figure in another interview with Trump the following year, Trump said, "It's actually more than that."

Though it's not clear how much Trump's speaking fee actually went up, or whether it did at all, Zanker told reporters that the star of The Apprentice had, in typical Trump fashion, demanded and received a better deal.

“The boldest thing I’ve seen him do was get a raise from $1 million to $1.5 million for a one-hour speech," Zanker told Westchester Magazine, praising Trump. "He was prepared to walk. I threatened, I screamed, but in the end, I paid.”

"Donald Trump, the Real Estate Rock Star of The Learning Annex Real Estate Expo, is getting a raise," said an October Learning Annex press release. "The nation's toughest boss is getting a 50 percent pay hike in salary from $1 million an hour to $1.5 million. That is $25,000 a minute. It is also the highest price ever paid for a speech."

In November, The New York Times reported Zanker saying that the hefty fee he paid Rupert Murdoch paled in comparison to what he paid Trump.

"After all, he noted, he gives Donald J. Trump $1.5 million to deliver a one-hour lecture at real-estate seminars." the Times wrote.



''Paying Rupert Murdoch $1,000 a minute for a one-hour lunch feels like a

bargain compared to the $25,000 a minute I'm paying Donald Trump," Zanker told the paper.

A November press release from The Learning Annex said that the company would pay him $15 million in 2006, featuring a quote from Zanker defending the alleged $1.5 million fee.

"In the 25-year history of The Learning Annex, there's never been a bigger draw than Donald Trump," his statement said. "Nobody's even a close second. He's worth every dollar we're paying him and then some. Additionally, Donald Trump is the greatest natural speaker I have ever seen, and I have been doing this all of my life."

Zanker's partnership with Trump did not end with The Learning Annex speeches. The two wrote a book together, Think Big and Kick Ass in Business and Life, published in 2007. In it, Zanker addresses the speaking fee, discussing it in terms more similar to those Trump used that year's deposition than those he'd used in the past.

"If you consider the advertising, promotions, and everything The Learning

Annex does to enhance the Trump brand, nationally and internationally,

Donald gets much more than $1.5 million per speech—but he donates much

of the money to charity," Zanker wrote in the book. (BuzzFeed News and the Washington Post have reported extensively on Trump's claims about his charitable giving, which he has not substantiated.)



Reached on Wednesday by BuzzFeed News, Zanker refused to comment on the speeches or the exaggeration of Trump's fee.

"Donald went over that," Zanker said. "Donald answered that correctly, okay?"

"You don't want to ask me, you want to ask Donald," he later added, before eventually hanging up.

A Trump campaign representative didn't return a request for comment. See some of the examples below:

An October 19, 2005 press release from The Learning Annex: