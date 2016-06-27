Texas Governor Isn't Feeling Texit

"What Texans believe in is that we need the United States to be more like Texas."





Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is not feeling Texit.

Speaking with radio host Sean Hannity on Friday afternoon, the Texas governor said he didn't think secession from the United States was the best route for the state and that he'd rather have the rest of the country be more like Texas.

"Do you think it ever gets to the point that the good people of Texas, and their values of freedom separate themselves from the United States and go on their own?" Hannity questioned the governor following the Brexit vote last week.



"Candidly, Sean, what I think is that what Texans believe in is that we need the United States to be more like Texas," he said. "In fact, I believe America longs to be the way the Texas is."

Hannity cut the governor off for an extended monologue about how New York is a blue state before letting the governor finish. The governor added he believed sovereignty would be a key issue in the future.

"You brought up Brexit, listen, this is something that's going on not just in the United States, but this is something that's going on across the entire globe," said the governor. "There's a reason for it: Sovereignty is a key component of a nation and we've seen the United States, we've seen Great Britain, we've seen countries in Europe sacrifice their sovereignty and we've seen the way their citizens have suffered because of it. Asserting sovereignty of a state, of a nation is essential. That is what America must do to put our country back on the right track."