Ted Cruz: "The Drudge Report Has Become The Attack Site For The Trump Campaign"

Ted Cruz says the Drudge Report has become propaganda for Donald Trump's campaign.

"Drudge Report over the years has done a good job highlighting the excesses of the left and the excesses of liberalism, and about the past month the Drudge Report has basically become the attack site for the Donald Trump campaign," Cruz said on the Mike Slater Show on Monday. "And so every day they have the latest Trump attack, they're directed at me. By all appearances, Roger Stone now decides what's on Drudge. And most days, they have six-month-old article that is some attack on me and it's whatever the Trump campaign is pushing that day will be the banner headline on Drudge."

Cruz said Drudge doesn't put election results on his site anymore now that he has started to win primaries and caucuses.

"When we win the state, suddenly the state doesn't matter," Cruz said. "There was no red siren on Drudge when we won all 34 delegates in Colorado. That wasn't news."