Ted Cruz Says He Won't Ban Dildos If He Becomes President

Ted Cruz says he will not ban dildos and other sexual toys if he becomes president.

In a Mother Jones story earlier this week, it was revealed that Cruz defended a state ban on the sale of dildos as Texas's solicitor general.

"There is no substantive-due-process right to stimulate one's genitals for non-medical purposes unrelated to procreation or outside of an interpersonal relationship," a brief co-authored by Cruz read.

Cruz, asked by WABC radio host Curtis Sliwa if he would ban "the sale of sexual toys, dildos, or anything that sexually stimulates you," answered that he would not.

"Look, of course not, it's a ridiculous question, and of course not," Cruz told Sliwa on Friday. "What people do in their own private time with themselves is their own business and it's none of government's business."