Ted Cruz Criticizes Fox News After Sean Hannity Dustup

"Fox News has got to decide what stories they want to air and what stories they want to tell."

Ted Cruz criticized Fox News on Friday for the way some of their on air hosts have covered the delegate selection process.

Cruz tussled with Fox host Sean Hannity earlier this week over his strategy to court unbound delegates.

"They know it's not true," when asked on the The Dom Giordano Program about the charge that his strategy was unethical. "Donald doesn't handle losing well and when we loses he cries and he screams and he whines and he curses and he insults everybody."

"So when Donald lost five states in a row that's when they began making up this nonsense about voterless elections," Cruz continued. "1.3 million people voted in those five states. More people voted in those five states than voted in the New York primary. In fact, though you'd never see this on Fox News, but I won more votes in Wisconsin than Donald Trump won in New York."

The Texas senator said he wasn't going to concern himself with how Fox News covered the race.

"Well listen, Fox News has got to decide what stories they want to air and what stories they want to tell," Cruz said. "I'm not going to worry about who they're rooting for and what surrogates they put on and what messages they push. I'm gonna focus on my own positive message."