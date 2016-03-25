Stormfront Founder Urged Listeners To Vote For Trump

"It is important, even though you might not like Trump, like me, he represents a movement, he represents an insurgency that will benefit our people," said Stormfront.com founder Don Black.

Don Black, the founder of the first major white supremacist website Stormfront.com and a former Ku Klux Klan member, said on his radio program earlier this month that he wanted his listeners to vote for and support Donald Trump.

"Much of this world looks to this country as influencing their own counties for better or worse. Usually, typically for worse, but perhaps for the best this time," Black said on the day of the primary in Florida, where he resides. "So despite all of our misgivings about not having the perfect candidate here, we are all pulling for him, voting for him if we can."

"It will be a fun night tonight," Black added.

Throughout Trump's campaign, white supremacists have praised him for his positions and rhetoric on immigration and Muslims. Trump has disavowed their support, but that hasn't stopped many of them from speaking publicly in his favor. In February, white nationalist and former KKK leader David Duke also urged his supporters to volunteer for Trump's campaign.

Speaking on his radio program earlier this month, Black said, "I don't particularly like him either but still support him."

"It is important, even though you might not like Trump, like me, he represents a movement, he represents an insurgency that will benefit our people," he later noted.

Trump, Black said, has energized a movement similar to the one tapped into by David Duke.

"I don't know how it will turn out in November, but it's gonna be a hell of a fight. The battle lines are clearly delineated," Black said. "We never seen anything like this in this country. So, and I've seen a lot personally. I remember in—I was 14 years old in 1968—when George Wallace ran as an independent from my home state but ran for president as an independent candidate."

He continued, "And he got some of the same kind of audience that Trump is getting, but the issues weren't as clearly defined back then. Wallace at that point was still speaking in code words but now things are a lot different. I've seen other campaigns. The David Duke campaign which is very, very much like the Donald Trump except that David Duke knew more about the issues and talked about them, but the kind of support he had was very similar."

He noted the demographics have changed but "the enthusiasm among many of our people has increased."

"I think Trump has sparked an insurgency in this country, a movement," he continued, saying he didn't believe the movement would stop if Trump lost the election or the Republican nomination.

"I'm very optimistic," said Black.