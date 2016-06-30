BuzzFeed News

Senator Claire McCaskill Wonders If People Voting For "Buffoon" Trump Are Embarrassed

"At the end of the day, this is a buffoon."

By Andrew Kaczynski

Headshot of Andrew Kaczynski

Andrew Kaczynski

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 30, 2016, at 1:44 p.m. ET

Astrid Riecken / Getty Images
Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill from Missouri wondered out loud on Thursday if Republicans are embarrassed for voting for a "buffoon" like Donald Trump.

"I wonder how many people that are voting for him that are kind of embarrassed," McCaskill said to host McGraw Milhaven on Missouri's KTRS. "I have so many friends that are — I feel for them. A lot of Republican friends are just saying, 'we can't let this guy be commander-in-chief. He has no idea what he's talking about.'"

She continued, "It's one thing to be really candid and upfront and clear, but this is a guy who changes his mind like he changes his shirt on matters of great consequence to this country, and I don't think he even wants to grasp some of the complexities that he would be forced to deal with as president of the United States.

"I just think it's a really dangerous thing that people are thinking about voting for this guy. I realize all the candidates aren't perfect, but they never are. At the end of the day, this is a buffoon."

The senator claimed Hillary Clinton's deep unpopularity was a result of her lifetime in the public sector.

