Senate Democrat: Republican Senators Privately Say "Oh My God" About Trump





Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, revealed over the weekend that many of his Republican colleagues are privately shaking their heads at Donald Trump.

"It's a lot of head shaking," Casey told the Philly Speaks Sunday show on 100.3 in a segment uploaded on Monday.

He continued, "They probably don't cry in front of me, but I'll give one example, a prominent Republican not from Pennsylvania, prominent Republican, who's been there for years. I was just walking down the tunnel between the office I work in to go to vote and it was exactly that. Head shaking, 'you hear what he said today?' And, 'oh my god.'"

Casey added that Trump was the candidate Republicans deserved, saying he best embodied their policies.







