Sen. Kelly Ayotte Says She'll Back Trump If He's The Republican Nominee

New Hampshire Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who is facing a tough re-election battle this year, said she'll back Donald Trump if he wings the Republican nomination.

"Listen, I think, what I've said is, at this point I plan to support our Republican nominee," Ayotte told New Hampshire local radio's Dan Mitchell on Thursday morning. "That said, I got to tell you, I don't know who that's gonna be. I think that this is far from over. This process still has to play out and you know, I want to see what happens at this convention, obviously."

Asked again, if Trump emerged as the nominee if she'd support him, Ayotte said, "I plan to support our Republican nominee."

Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary by a large margin in February.