Sen. Jeff Flake: GOP Should Shift Resources From Trump To Senate Races

"So I do hope that we shore up the Senate. Right now, if the election were today, it would be very dicey."

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake from Arizona says his party should focus resources away from Donald Trump and towards maintaining Republican control of the Senate.

Appearing on Arizona PBS' Arizona Horizon program over the weekend, Flake invoked the 1996 presidential race when Bob Dole was the Republican nominee.

"He had full support of the Republican Party. That wasn't enough, and he wasn't gonna get there and everybody knew it by the time we got to September, particularly October," Flake said. "So the Senate committee spent a lot of time focusing on the Senate, as did the overall Republican committees, the RNC, just to make sure that they were shored up."

"I can tell you, it's gonna be tough to see, if we see Hillary Clinton in office appointing Supreme Court nominees. It's gonna be even tougher if she does so and they are confirmed by a Democratic Senate," continued Flake. "So I do hope that we shore up the Senate. Right now, if the election were today, it would be very dicey."

The senator said if he had his way, resources would be shifted toward maintaining the Senate.

"If I had my druthers, yes, I just think that given the campaign that he is waging —some people think that he'll change. I hope that he does, I'd like to be able to support him. I'm not part of the 'Never Trump' movement. I just think that given the kind of campaign that he's running, I can't support him."